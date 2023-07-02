Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Holds Pro Blitz Cheer Tour [Image 4 of 4]

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Holds Pro Blitz Cheer Tour

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    230207-N-ML137-1034 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (Feb. 7, 2023) NFL cheerleaders pose for a photo with Liam Joaquin, the son of Lt. Steven Sallinger who is assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, in the hangar during a meet-and-greet while on a Pro Blitz Cheer tour with Armed Forces Entertainment. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Location: KEKAHA, HI, US 
