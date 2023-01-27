Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined MWD teams train during Pacific Defender [Image 17 of 18]

    Combined MWD teams train during Pacific Defender

    YIGO, GUAM

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Obrien, 36th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, performs veterinarian techniques during Pacific Defender on Pacific Regional Training Center-Andersen, Guam, Jan. 28, 2023. Pacific Defender is a trilateral exercise where members of the U.S. Air Force, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force come together to exercise and share different tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

    This work, Combined MWD teams train during Pacific Defender [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    Military working dog
    736 SFS
    Pacific Defender 2023

