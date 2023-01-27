Combined MWD teams train during Pacific Defender

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Obrien, 36th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, performs veterinarian techniques during Pacific Defender on Pacific Regional Training Center-Andersen, Guam, Jan. 28, 2023. Pacific Defender is a trilateral exercise where members of the U.S. Air Force, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force come together to exercise and share different tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)
