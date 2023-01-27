U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Luis Munoz, 36th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, sits with his MWD, Tomi, on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 24, 2023. During Pacific Defender, the MWDs went through different training exercises to include mass odor, dismounted and mounted tactics, building clearing, live firing and water confidence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 20:09
|Photo ID:
|7623973
|VIRIN:
|230127-F-VS136-1171
|Resolution:
|5122x3408
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined MWD teams train during Pacific Defender [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT