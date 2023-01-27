Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined MWD teams train during Pacific Defender [Image 18 of 18]

    Combined MWD teams train during Pacific Defender

    YIGO, GUAM

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Luis Munoz, 36th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, sits with his MWD, Tomi, on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 24, 2023. During Pacific Defender, the MWDs went through different training exercises to include mass odor, dismounted and mounted tactics, building clearing, live firing and water confidence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 20:09
    Photo ID: 7623973
    VIRIN: 230127-F-VS136-1171
    Resolution: 5122x3408
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: YIGO, GU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined MWD teams train during Pacific Defender [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combined MWD teams train during Pacific Defender
    Combined MWD teams train during Pacific Defender
    Combined MWD teams train during Pacific Defender
    Combined MWD teams train during Pacific Defender
    Combined MWD teams train during Pacific Defender
    Combined MWD teams train during Pacific Defender
    Combined MWD teams train during Pacific Defender
    Combined MWD teams train during Pacific Defender
    Combined MWD teams train during Pacific Defender
    Combined MWD teams train during Pacific Defender
    Combined MWD teams train during Pacific Defender
    Combined MWD teams train during Pacific Defender
    Combined MWD teams train during Pacific Defender
    Combined MWD teams train during Pacific Defender
    Combined MWD teams train during Pacific Defender
    Combined MWD teams train during Pacific Defender
    Combined MWD teams train during Pacific Defender
    Combined MWD teams train during Pacific Defender

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    Military working dog
    736 SFS
    Pacific Defender 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT