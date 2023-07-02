U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shawn Mulford, a drill instructor with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, supervises a physical training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 7, 2023. Every station challenged recruits to put forth maximum effort to get the most out of each exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 17:40
|Photo ID:
|7623735
|VIRIN:
|230207-M-DA549-1281
|Resolution:
|6643x4429
|Size:
|16.13 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kilo Company Pugil Sticks [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
