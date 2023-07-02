Kilo Company Physical Training

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Izayiah A. Gonzalez with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in a physical training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 7, 2023. Every station challenged recruits to put forth maximum effort to get the most out of each exercise. Gonzalez was recruited out of San Antonio with Recruiting Substation Westlakes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

