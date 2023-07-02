Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company Pugil Sticks [Image 11 of 13]

    Kilo Company Pugil Sticks

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in a physical training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 7, 2023. Every station challenged recruits to put forth maximum effort to get the most out of each exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

