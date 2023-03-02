Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Historic War Eagles deactivated at Fort Sill [Image 2 of 2]

    Historic War Eagles deactivated at Fort Sill

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Derika Upshaw 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Col. Michael Stewart, 434th Field Artillery Brigade commander, left, Command Sgt. Maj. Rudy, Rodriguez, 1st Battalion, 19th Field Artillery Regiment, and Lt. Col. Matthew St. Pierre, center, case the 1-19th FA colors for the final time during a casing ceremony Feb. 3, 2022.

    This work, Historic War Eagles deactivated at Fort Sill [Image 2 of 2], by Derika Upshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    US Army
    Military Appreciation
    Fires Center of Excellence
    77th Army Band
    CalltoServe
    434th FA
    Fort Sill IMCOM

