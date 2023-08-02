Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Historic War Eagles deactivated at Fort Sill

    Historic War Eagles deactivated at Fort Sill

    Photo By Derika Upshaw | Col. Michael Stewart, 434th Field Artillery Brigade commander, left, Command Sgt. Maj....... read more read more

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Story by 2nd Lt. Alana Larcombe 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    FORT SILL, Okla. (Feb. 3, 2023) — During a ceremony held at Fort Sill, the historic 1st Battalion, 19th Field Artillery Regiment, “War Eagles”, a basic training battalion, was deactivated Feb. 3, 2023.

    The final casing of the colors at Cache Creek Chapel marked the end of the battalion’s 106 years of service to the Army and the United States. The War Eagles will always be remembered as heroes who served their country with honor and distinction, said Lt. Col. Mathew St. Pierre, the battalion’s final commander.

    The very soul of a military unit is symbolized by the colors under which it trains and fights. From the earliest times, warriors used a banner or other symbol to identify units and to serve as a rallying point for troops. After a battle, the unit whose colors remained flying was the victor.

    In casing the battalion colors, St. Pierre and Battalion Command Sergeant Major Rudy Rodriguez, symbolically close the most recent chapter in the history of War Eagles and the 19th Field Artillery Regiment.

    The battalion was first activated in 1917 and has been instrumental in providing artillery support throughout World War I, World War II, and most recently as a basic combat training battalion, turning thousands of civilians into Soldiers.

    For Col. Michael Stewart, 434th Field Artillery Brigade commander, the moment was bitter-sweet and marked the end of an era. During his remarks he said, although the battalion has been deactivated, its legacy will live on in the memories of those who served in the War Eagles, and in the hearts of all Americans who appreciate the sacrifices made by the members of the U.S. military. He offered his advice to those who served in the battalion.

    “I've been a member of a few units across our Army that no longer exist and if I have any wisdom to offer all of us on that, all I can say is that all of you now carry a flame with you and that is the warrior heritage,” Stewart said. “No one is going to come behind you to renew that flame or to help you carry it. It's now yours alone to bear but be proud of what you have because it’s a great thing.”

    Deactivations and reactivations of historic units are a somewhat normal occurrence and are usually based on the ever-changing needs and requirements of a continually evolving military force, said Don Herrick, Fort Sill’s director of Public Affairs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 15:06
    Story ID: 438100
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Historic War Eagles deactivated at Fort Sill, by 2LT Alana Larcombe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Historic War Eagles deactivated at Fort Sill
    Historic War Eagles deactivated at Fort Sill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    US Army
    Military Appreciation
    Fires Center of Excellence
    77th Army Band
    CalltoServe
    434th FA
    Fort Sill IMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT