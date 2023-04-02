Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Region Southeast Reserve Component Command

    MIAMI (Feb. 4, 2023) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Amalia Herrera, a Miami resident, attached to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 14, Detachment One, takes an advancement exam at Navy Reserve Center Miami on Feb. 4, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 13:39
    Photo ID: 7623285
    VIRIN: 230204-N-RF885-008
    Resolution: 3200x4000
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: FL, US
