MIAMI (Feb. 4, 2023) Builder 2nd Class Alexander Santos, a North Miami Beach resident, attached to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 14, Detachment One, takes an advancement exam at Navy Reserve Center Miami on Feb. 4, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 13:38
|Photo ID:
|7623282
|VIRIN:
|230204-N-RF885-002
|Resolution:
|2595x2076
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 230204-N-RF885-002 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
