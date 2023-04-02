Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230204-N-RF885-002 [Image 1 of 4]

    230204-N-RF885-002

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Region Southeast Reserve Component Command

    MIAMI (Feb. 4, 2023) Builder 2nd Class Alexander Santos, a North Miami Beach resident, attached to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 14, Detachment One, takes an advancement exam at Navy Reserve Center Miami on Feb. 4, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 13:38
    Photo ID: 7623282
    VIRIN: 230204-N-RF885-002
    Resolution: 2595x2076
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230204-N-RF885-002 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    230204-N-RF885-002
    230204-N-RF885-003
    230204-N-RF885-004
    230204-N-RF885-008

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MIAMI
    BUILDER
    NMCB-14
    NORTH MIAMI BEACH
    NAVY RESERVE CENTER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT