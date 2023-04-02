Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230204-N-RF885-003 [Image 2 of 4]

    230204-N-RF885-003

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Region Southeast Reserve Component Command

    MIAMI (Feb. 4, 2023) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Alberto Pupolopez, a Miami resident, attached to Naval Security Forces, Key West, takes an advancement exam at Navy Reserve Center Miami on Feb. 4, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

