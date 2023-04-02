155th AMXS change of assumption

Col. John Loken, 155th Maintenance Group commander stands at attention by Maj. Michael Disori, 155th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, on Feb. 4, 2023, during a change of assumption in Lincoln, Neb. Maj. Adam Cassidy relinquished command after being in charge since Oct. 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Phil Cowen)

