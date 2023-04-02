Col. John Loken, 155th Maintenance Group commander stands at attention by Maj. Michael Disori, 155th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, on Feb. 4, 2023, during a change of assumption in Lincoln, Neb. Maj. Adam Cassidy relinquished command after being in charge since Oct. 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Phil Cowen)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 11:39
|Photo ID:
|7623009
|VIRIN:
|220605-Z-EW795-1006
|Resolution:
|5182x3448
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 155th AMXS change of assumption [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Shannon Nielsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
