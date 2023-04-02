Maj. Michael Disori, 155th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, poses with his family on Feb. 4, 2023, during a change of assumption in Lincoln, Neb. Maj. Adam Cassidy relinquished command after being in charge since Oct. 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Phil Cowen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 11:39 Photo ID: 7623007 VIRIN: 220605-Z-EW795-1004 Resolution: 5532x3681 Size: 1.04 MB Location: LINCOLN, NE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 155th AMXS change of assumption [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Shannon Nielsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.