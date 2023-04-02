Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    155th AMXS change of assumption [Image 3 of 3]

    155th AMXS change of assumption

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shannon Nielsen 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Maj. Michael Disori, 155th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, speaks in the main hangar on Feb. 4, 2023, during a change of assumption in Lincoln, Neb. Maj. Adam Cassidy relinquished command after being in charge since Oct. 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Phil Cowen)

