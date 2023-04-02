Maj. Michael Disori, 155th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, speaks in the main hangar on Feb. 4, 2023, during a change of assumption in Lincoln, Neb. Maj. Adam Cassidy relinquished command after being in charge since Oct. 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Phil Cowen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 11:39 Photo ID: 7623012 VIRIN: 220605-Z-EW795-1005 Resolution: 3667x2440 Size: 559.24 KB Location: LINCOLN, NE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 155th AMXS change of assumption [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Shannon Nielsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.