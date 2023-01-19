Retired U.S. Air Force colonel and NASA astronaut, John E. Blaha, speaks to students from Schertz-Cibolo School Universal City Independent School District January 19, 2023, at the Fleenor auditorium, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The high school’s Junior Reserve Officers Training program brought their students to hear Blaha talk about his career as a military veteran and astronaut. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 09:58
|Photo ID:
|7622731
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-QK189-967
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|28.44 MB
|Location:
|UNIVERSAL CITY, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hall of Fame astronaut and combat veteran speaks on Joint Base San Antonio [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT