Retired U.S. Air Force colonel and NASA astronaut, John E. Blaha, poses with two children before giving a presentation January 19, 2023, at the Fleenor auditorium, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Blaha spoke about his career as an astronaut. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 09:58
|Photo ID:
|7622729
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-QK189-993
|Resolution:
|3972x3047
|Size:
|6.43 MB
|Location:
|UNIVERSAL CITY, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hall of Fame astronaut and combat veteran speaks on Joint Base San Antonio [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
