    Hall of Fame astronaut and combat veteran speaks on Joint Base San Antonio [Image 1 of 3]

    Hall of Fame astronaut and combat veteran speaks on Joint Base San Antonio

    UNIVERSAL CITY, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Retired U.S. Air Force colonel and NASA astronaut, John E. Blaha, poses with two children before giving a presentation January 19, 2023, at the Fleenor auditorium, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Blaha spoke about his career as an astronaut. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)

