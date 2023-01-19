Retired U.S. Air Force colonel and NASA astronaut, John E. Blaha, speaks about missions to space January 19, 2023, at the Fleenor auditorium, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. During his presentation, Blaha spoke about potential future space expeditions to the Moon and Mars. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 09:58 Photo ID: 7622730 VIRIN: 230119-F-QK189-932 Resolution: 6048x3648 Size: 20.06 MB Location: UNIVERSAL CITY, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hall of Fame astronaut and combat veteran speaks on Joint Base San Antonio [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.