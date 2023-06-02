Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, Air Force Central Command command chief, is greeted by Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron Personnel Support Contingency Operations team during an immersion tour at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 6, 2023. During her tour, Grabham visited various units across AUAB to meet with Airmen and get a first-hand understanding of the missions they perform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Seifert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 05:46 Photo ID: 7622634 VIRIN: 230206-F-UN009-1320 Resolution: 3978x2647 Size: 923.05 KB Location: QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Grabham receives immersion tour at AUAB [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.