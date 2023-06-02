Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Grabham receives immersion tour at AUAB [Image 6 of 8]

    Chief Grabham receives immersion tour at AUAB

    QATAR

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Seifert 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, Air Force Central Command command chief, tours the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Vehicle Maintenance compound during an immersion tour at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 6, 2023. During her tour, Grabham visited various units across AUAB to meet with Airmen and get a first-hand understanding of the missions they perform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Seifert)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 05:45
    Photo ID: 7622632
    VIRIN: 230206-F-UN009-1245
    Resolution: 4580x3047
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Qatar
    tour
    379 AEW
    AUAB

