Chief Grabham receives immersion tour at AUAB

Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, Air Force Central Command command chief, talks to Tech. Sgt. Brittany Gutierrez, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Equal Opportunity deputy director, during an immersion tour at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 6, 2023. During her tour, Grabham visited various units across AUAB to meet with Airmen and get a first-hand understanding of the missions they perform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Seifert)

