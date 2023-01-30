Virtual Reality Meets Aircraft Maintenance at the 728th Air Mobility Squadron's New Training Room at Incirlik Air Base

Lt. Col. Matthew Bryan, 728th Air Mobility Squadron commander, left, Staff Sgt. Kevin Escorpiso, middle, 728th Air Mobility Squadron C5 Instrument and Flight Control Systems noncommissioned officer in charge, and Col. Calvin Powell, 39th Air Base Wing commander, hold a plaque that commemorates the opening of the squadron's new virtual reality training room at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 31, 2023. Airmen can use the VR system to train on several types of aircraft virtually, increasing their ability to be ready to defend NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

