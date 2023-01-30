Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Virtual Reality Meets Aircraft Maintenance at the 728th Air Mobility Squadron's New Training Room at Incirlik Air Base [Image 7 of 7]

    Virtual Reality Meets Aircraft Maintenance at the 728th Air Mobility Squadron's New Training Room at Incirlik Air Base

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Matthew Bryan, 728th Air Mobility Squadron commander, left, Staff Sgt. Kevin Escorpiso, middle, 728th Air Mobility Squadron C5 Instrument and Flight Control Systems noncommissioned officer in charge, and Col. Calvin Powell, 39th Air Base Wing commander, hold a plaque that commemorates the opening of the squadron's new virtual reality training room at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 31, 2023. Airmen can use the VR system to train on several types of aircraft virtually, increasing their ability to be ready to defend NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 02:15
    Photo ID: 7622437
    VIRIN: 230130-F-XL819-1068
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 9.58 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virtual Reality Meets Aircraft Maintenance at the 728th Air Mobility Squadron's New Training Room at Incirlik Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Virtual Reality Meets Aircraft Maintenance at the 728th Air Mobility Squadron's New Training Room at Incirlik Air Base
    Virtual Reality Meets Aircraft Maintenance at the 728th Air Mobility Squadron's New Training Room at Incirlik Air Base
    Virtual Reality Meets Aircraft Maintenance at the 728th Air Mobility Squadron's New Training Room at Incirlik Air Base
    Virtual Reality Meets Aircraft Maintenance at the 728th Air Mobility Squadron's New Training Room at Incirlik Air Base
    Virtual Reality Meets Aircraft Maintenance at the 728th Air Mobility Squadron's New Training Room at Incirlik Air Base
    Virtual Reality Meets Aircraft Maintenance at the 728th Air Mobility Squadron's New Training Room at Incirlik Air Base
    Virtual Reality Meets Aircraft Maintenance at the 728th Air Mobility Squadron's New Training Room at Incirlik Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VR
    Virtual Reality
    Capabilities
    Maintenance
    Training
    Innovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT