Lt. Col. Matthew Bryan, left, 728th Air Mobility Squadron commander, signs a plaque commemorating the squadron's new virtual reality training system at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 31, 2023. Airmen can use the VR system to become more proficient on a variety of maintenance tasks even when the aircraft isn’t available, allowing for greater technical expertise in a shorter amount of time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 02:15
|Photo ID:
|7622434
|VIRIN:
|230130-F-XL819-1063
|Resolution:
|6368x4250
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Virtual Reality Meets Aircraft Maintenance at the 728th Air Mobility Squadron's New Training Room at Incirlik Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
