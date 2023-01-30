Virtual Reality Meets Aircraft Maintenance at the 728th Air Mobility Squadron's New Training Room at Incirlik Air Base

Col. Calvin Powell, right, 39th Air Base Wing commander, signs a plaque to memorialize the opening of the 728th Air Mobility Squadron's new VR training room at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 31, 2023. Airmen can use the VR system to become more proficient on a variety of maintenance tasks even when the aircraft isn’t available, allowing for greater technical expertise

in a shorter amount of time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

