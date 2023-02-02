U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quinteria O’Driscoll, a command support staff member assigned to the 36th Maintenance Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen Paul Birch, the 36th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Luis Ortiz Acevedo, the senior enlisted leader of the 36th Mission Support Group, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 2,

2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 17:45 Photo ID: 7621904 VIRIN: 230202-F-CX880-2006 Resolution: 3336x2224 Size: 3.48 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Quinteria O'Driscoll [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.