    Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Quinteria O'Driscoll [Image 1 of 3]

    GUAM

    02.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Quinteria O’Driscoll, a command support staff member assigned to the 36th Maintenance Squadron, tracks inbound and outbound Airmen at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 2, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    USAF
    36th Wing

