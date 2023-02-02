Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Quinteria O'Driscoll

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quinteria O’Driscoll, a command support staff member...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quinteria O’Driscoll, a command support staff member assigned to the 36th Maintenance Squadron, signs the official Linebacker of the Week jersey at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 2, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes) see less | View Image Page

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam-- U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quinteria O’Driscoll, a command support staff member assigned to the 36th Maintenance Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 2, 2023.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



As a CSS member, O’Driscoll monitors and coordinates actions on 37 programs and one contract for corrosion prevention valued at $280 million. She performs outside of her primary career field of aircraft armament systems. O’Driscoll coordinates all personnel administrative records, permanent change of station, evaluations, and decorations for the 36th Maintenance Group and 36 MXS. She also performs as the unit training manager for 77 Airmen and ensures all training, skill level upgrades, training TDYs and field detachment trainings are tracked.



Since arriving at Andersen AFB in June 2021, O’Driscoll served as the NCO in charge of the production support section for the Armament Flight. While doing so, she worked hand in hand with seven base agencies to oversee two hazardous material accounts ensuring more than 50 hazardous items were

properly handled, secured and disposed of. As a result of her efforts, the armament section garnered a perfect track record with zero findings through 13 Wing Staff Assisted Visit inspections. O’Driscoll’s

managerial skills enabled her to step out of her maintenance duties and step up to fill a CSS manning shortfall. With minimum hands-on training, she executed and upheld administrative duties to include coordinating more than 35 records corrections, 22 permanent change of station receptions and

departures, and evaluations for 135 personnel.



“I’m a weapons troop filling a CSS role and [leadership] has been so supportive and helpful,” said O’Driscoll. “I’m stepping out of my career field and doing personnel work and helping with training, so I learned firsthand how to show well-roundedness of the Air Force.”



In this unit training manager position, O’Driscoll developed a status of training product which streamlined the most up-to-date status and visibility by all 36 MXS members. Her product remedied a seven-month backlog of overdue training within two months, mitigated the loss of Training Business

Area transcripts for seven Airmen in upgrade training, and ultimately bolstered the unit’s maintenance qualified personnel by 20 percent.



“Even though we don’t have an actual flight mission with aircraft, I’m still showing that as a staff sergeant, I can step out of my career field and fill more leadership positions,” said O’Driscoll.



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, O’Driscoll!