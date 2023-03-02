Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    La. Guard unit holds deployment ceremony at WWII Museum [Image 3 of 3]

    La. Guard unit holds deployment ceremony at WWII Museum

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Capt. Peter Drasutis 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Soldiers of the 3673rd Support Maintenance Company recite the Soldier’s Creed during their deployment ceremony at the at the National WWII Museum, New Orleans, Feb. 3, 2023. More than 140 Soldiers are scheduled to deploy to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Peter Drasutis)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 17:18
    This work, La. Guard unit holds deployment ceremony at WWII Museum [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Peter Drasutis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana
    National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters

