Soldiers of the 3673rd Support Maintenance Company stand in formation prior to their deployment ceremony in the atrium of the U.S. Freedom Pavilion at the National WWII Museum, New Orleans, Feb 3, 2023. More than 140 Soldiers are scheduled to deploy to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Peter Drasutis)

Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US This work, La. Guard unit holds deployment ceremony at WWII Museum, by CPT Peter Drasutis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.