La. Guard unit holds deployment ceremony at WWII Museum

Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell, adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard, addresses Soldiers assigned to the 3673rd Maintenance Support Company during a deployment ceremony at the National WWII Museum, New Orleans, Feb. 3, 2023. More than 140 Soldiers assigned to the unit are deploying to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Peter Drasutis)

Date Taken: 02.03.2023
Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US