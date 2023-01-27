Service members prove the ‘Presidio Has Mad Talent’

Sailors swept the “Presidio Has Mad Talent” singing competition at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., Jan. 27. From left, Seaman Joel Anderson, Seaman Apprentice Gabrielle Szigeti and Seaman Lyla Alvarez pose for a photo after coming in first, second and third, respectively.

