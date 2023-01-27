Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Service members prove the ‘Presidio Has Mad Talent’ [Image 4 of 4]

    Service members prove the ‘Presidio Has Mad Talent’

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Sailors swept the “Presidio Has Mad Talent” singing competition at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., Jan. 27. From left, Seaman Joel Anderson, Seaman Apprentice Gabrielle Szigeti and Seaman Lyla Alvarez pose for a photo after coming in first, second and third, respectively.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 11:11
    Photo ID: 7620984
    VIRIN: 230207-A-IT218-004
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 346.76 KB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service members prove the ‘Presidio Has Mad Talent’ [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Service members prove the ‘Presidio Has Mad Talent’
    Service members prove the ‘Presidio Has Mad Talent’
    Service members prove the ‘Presidio Has Mad Talent’
    Service members prove the ‘Presidio Has Mad Talent’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Service members prove the &lsquo;Presidio Has Mad Talent&rsquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Materiel Command
    U.S. Army Installation Management Command
    target_news_north
    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey
    target_readyandresilient

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT