Army Pvt. 1st Class Zoei Scott Williamson, left, and Airman 1st Class Renee Scott perform a step dance during the “Presidio Has Mad Talent” competition at the Hobson Recreation Center, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., Feb. 3. They came in first in the talent competition.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 11:11
|Photo ID:
|7620982
|VIRIN:
|230207-A-IT218-002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Service members prove the ‘Presidio Has Mad Talent’ [Image 4 of 4], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Service members prove the ‘Presidio Has Mad Talent’
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT