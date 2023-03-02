Seaman Nathaniel Elgin plays violin in the “Presidio Has Mad Talent” competition at the Hobson Recreation Center, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., Feb. 3. He came in second in the talent competition.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 11:11 Photo ID: 7620981 VIRIN: 230207-A-IT218-001 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 3.85 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service members prove the ‘Presidio Has Mad Talent’ [Image 4 of 4], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.