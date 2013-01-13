Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 32nd Air Refueling Squadron delivers its first Pegasus [Image 2 of 7]

    The 32nd Air Refueling Squadron delivers its first Pegasus

    EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2013

    Photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force pilots and aircrew assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing pose for a photo in front of a KC-46A Pegasus Tanker in Everett, Wash. on Jan. 13, 2023. The aircrew composed of members from the 32nd Air Refueling Squadron and the 605th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron delivered the 32nd ARS’s first KC-46A Pegasus Tanker to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. directly from the Boeing Company’s flight line.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2013
    EVERETT, WA, US 
    This work, The 32nd Air Refueling Squadron delivers its first Pegasus [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

