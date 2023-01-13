U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing pose in front of a KC-46A Pegasus Tanker at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on Jan. 13, 2023. The aircrew composed of members from the 32nd Air Refueling Squadron and the 605th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron delivered the 32nd ARS’s first KC-46A Pegasus Tanker to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. directly from the Boeing Company’s flight line.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 14:29
|Photo ID:
|7619305
|VIRIN:
|130123-F-BW403-1079
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|27.25 MB
|Location:
|MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 32nd Air Refueling Squadron delivers its first Pegasus [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The 32nd Air Refueling Squadron delivers its first Pegasus
