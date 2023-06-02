The 32nd Air Refueling Squadron delivers its first Pegasus

Photo By Senior Airman Matt Porter | U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing pose in front of a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Matt Porter | U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing pose in front of a KC-46A Pegasus Tanker at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on Jan. 13, 2023. The aircrew composed of members from the 32nd Air Refueling Squadron and the 605th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron delivered the 32nd ARS’s first KC-46A Pegasus Tanker to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. directly from the Boeing Company’s flight line. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. — An aircrew composed of members from the 32nd Air Refueling Squadron and the 605th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron delivered the 32nd ARS’s first KC-46A Pegasus Tanker on Jan. 13, 2023, to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J.



Fresh from the factory, the KC-46 was flown directly from the Boeing flight line in Everett, Wash. On the day prior, the aircrew enjoyed a tour of the factory with Boeing representatives and gained an in-depth understanding of what goes into making the advanced weapon system.

“The KC-46 has the capabilities we need to execute the Rapid Global Mobility mission for our Combatant Commanders,” said Col. Elizabeth Hanson, 305th Air Mobility Wing commander. “The Link-16 system makes the KC-46 the next generation tanker with connectivity to a global network and secures our strategic advantage.”



With the retirement of the KC-10 Extender, the 305th AMW has been converting both the KC-10 aircraft and aircrews to the KC-46 program.



“Change is always a challenge, but also a time for growth and learning opportunities,” said Hanson. “Some of the obstacles we have had to work through include the timing of training, continuing to operate the KC-10 while building up a credible KC-46 crew force, the emotional attachment of many to the KC-10, and getting the right resources in place as required KC-46 resources are not one-for-one with those of the KC-10. Throughout it all, our amazing Can Do Airmen are the ones making it all happen, figuring out solutions, turning challenges into opportunities and moving us forward in this endeavor.”



The Boeing Company is not only the largest employer in the state but the factory itself is the largest building in the world by volume and covers an area of 93.2 acres, which is more land mass than the Pentagon.



“Seeing the factory firsthand, including the various stages of the build, allowed for a greater perspective and a better understanding of the KC-46,” said Hanson. “Viewing the intricate details that are covered up once the aircraft is complete, especially inside the boom, allowed us to better comprehend its mechanics.”



As a U.S. Air Force Weapons Officer, Hanson has a unique understanding of this new weapon system as a force multiplier and how its capabilities will secure our strategic advantage over Near-Peer in the infinite game.



“The KC-46 will help the 305th AMW mission of ‘Generate-Fly-Deliver’ across the board,” said Hanson. “We will move forward and improve how we operate as the KC-46 affords our tankers an unprecedented level of connectivity. We will also continue to develop new tactics, techniques, and procedures as we employ the KC-46 in a variety of different scenarios and environments. At the end of the day, the more we utilize it, the more we will learn...”



Sporting an extensive array of capabilities that increases the lethality and tempo of warfighting by integrating the Joint Force, the KC-46 not only empowers the Air Force as force multiplier, but the Department of Defense as a whole.



“The KC-46 is an essential part of Rapid Global Mobility for the Joint Force with not only Aerial Refueling, but also its cargo capacity, passenger movement, and aeromedical evacuation capabilities,” said Hanson. “It will serve as a vital strategic component in the network of the future fight through the Link-16, Advanced Battle Management, and Joint All-Domain Command and Control systems. These systems allow the KC-46 to integrate smoothly with the Joint Force as well as our allies and global mission partners.”



By flying the aircraft to JBMDL, Hanson joined a long list of seasoned aviators who have flown a KC-46 from the Boeing factory to a new home.



“Being able to fly with the 32nd ARS on their first KC-46 delivery was an honor, and I want to thank their team for permitting me to be a part of their special day,” said Hanson. “Being there allowed me to see first-hand the great Airmen we have standing up the KC-46 program and how they’re making it successful here.”