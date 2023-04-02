U.S. Senior Airman Kate Bragg, public affairs specialist assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing, performs combat taskings during exercise STEEL THUNDER-23 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, February 4, 2023. This readiness exercise was designed to evaluate and showcase the unit’s ability to survive and operate in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
