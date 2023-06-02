Long Rangers Tested During Exercise STEEL THUNDER-23

Personnel from across the 307th Bomb Wing tested their combat readiness during Exercise STEEL THUNDER-23 (ST23) at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, February 4, 2023.

ST23 evaluated the unit’s ability to survive and operate in a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear environment.

“Conducting exercises like Steel Thunder is no small ask; it requires long hours of preparation to create scenarios that test our Airmens’ deployment capabilities,” said Col. David Anderson, 307th Bomb Wing Commander. “The lessons learned will be invested back into the 307th Bomb Wing to refine our combat support capabilities and ensure we remain the center of excellence for bomber operations.”

Exercise planners and inspector general team members spent months putting together ST23, said Damon Schmidt, 307th Bomb Wing Director of Exercises.

307th Bomb Wing personnel proved ready and resilient after weather conditions led to a relocation of personnel and resources two days before the exercise began.

Schmidt said this allowed senior leaders, supervisors, and Airmen the opportunity to hone their leadership and decision-making skills.

“Just like with physical exercise, the Readiness Exercise allowed the Wing to flex its muscles and give commanders a clear picture on what areas they are the strongest and what areas they may need to work out a little more,” said Schmidt. “No one wants chicken legs!”

