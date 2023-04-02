Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STEEL THUNDER 23 [Image 4 of 5]

    STEEL THUNDER 23

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing simulate decontamination procedures during exercise STEEL THUNDER-23 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, February 4, 2023. Around 125 personnel through the 307th Bomb Wing took part in this readiness exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 14:04
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
