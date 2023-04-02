U.S. Airmen assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing simulate decontamination procedures during exercise STEEL THUNDER-23 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, February 4, 2023. Around 125 personnel through the 307th Bomb Wing took part in this readiness exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)

