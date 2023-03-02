Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCAA champion Sam Chelanga finds new purpose as Army officer [Image 3 of 4]

    NCAA champion Sam Chelanga finds new purpose as Army officer

    MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    Capt. Sam Chelanga (left), a marathon runner for the Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP), and Maj. Kelly Kaim, dietician, WCAP, pose at Sloan Park, home of the Chicago Cubs during spring training, Feb. 3. Chelanga, a former NCAA champion, and Kaim both participated in the Mesa Marathon, Feb. 4. Chelanga won the half marathon in a time of 1:03.32. (U.S. Army Photo by Alun Thomas, USAREC Public Affairs)

