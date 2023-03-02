Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCAA champion Sam Chelanga finds new purpose as Army officer [Image 2 of 4]

    NCAA champion Sam Chelanga finds new purpose as Army officer

    MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    Capt. Sam Chelanga (right), a marathon runner for the Army World Class Athlete Program, encourages a visitor attempting pull-ups at the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion booth, Feb. 3, Mesa Marathon Expo, Sloan Park, Ariz. Chelanga is a former four-time NCAA champion and holds the NCAA record for the 10,000 meters. He competed in the Mesa Half Marathon, Feb. 4, winning in a time of 1:03.32. (U.S. Army Photo by Alun Thomas, USAREC Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 14:31
    Photo ID: 7619284
    VIRIN: 230203-A-EK137-701
    Location: MESA, AZ, US 
