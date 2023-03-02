Capt. Sam Chelanga (right), a marathon runner for the Army World Class Athlete Program, encourages a visitor attempting pull-ups at the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion booth, Feb. 3, Mesa Marathon Expo, Sloan Park, Ariz. Chelanga is a former four-time NCAA champion and holds the NCAA record for the 10,000 meters. He competed in the Mesa Half Marathon, Feb. 4, winning in a time of 1:03.32. (U.S. Army Photo by Alun Thomas, USAREC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 14:31
|Photo ID:
|7619284
|VIRIN:
|230203-A-EK137-701
|Resolution:
|3311x5765
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|MESA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCAA champion Sam Chelanga finds new purpose as Army officer [Image 4 of 4], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NCAA champion Sam Chelanga finds new purpose as Army officer
