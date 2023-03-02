NCAA champion Sam Chelanga finds new purpose as Army officer

Capt. Sam Chelanga, a marathon runner for the Army World Class Athlete Program, smiles while watching activities at the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion booth, Feb. 3, Mesa Marathon Expo, Sloan Park, Ariz. Also watching is fellow runner Maj. Kelly Kaim, dietician, WCAP, who participated in the Mesa Marathon with Chelanga, Feb. 4. Chelanga is a former four-time NCAA champion and holds the NCAA record for the 10,000 meters. Chelanga won the half marathon in a time of 1:03.32. (U.S. Army Photo by Alun Thomas, USAREC Public Affairs)

