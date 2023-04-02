Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    926th Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee Black History Month guest speaker [Image 10 of 11]

    926th Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee Black History Month guest speaker

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham 

    926th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 926th Wing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee stop for a group photo with retired Master Sgt. Rodney Smith Feb. 4, 2023, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The committee invited Smith to speak about Black service members' contributions throughout history in observance of Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 17:47
    Photo ID: 7617702
    VIRIN: 230204-F-PZ006-033
    Resolution: 5210x3468
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 926th Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee Black History Month guest speaker [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Lucretia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    926th Diversity, Equity &amp; Inclusion Committee Black History Month guest speaker
    926th Diversity, Equity &amp; Inclusion Committee Black History Month guest speaker
    926th Diversity, Equity &amp; Inclusion Committee Black History Month guest speaker
    926th Diversity, Equity &amp; Inclusion Committee Black History Month guest speaker
    926th AMDS Key Spouse kickoff event
    926th Diversity, Equity &amp; Inclusion Committee Black History Month guest speaker
    926th AMDS Key Spouse kickoff event
    926th AMDS Key Spouse kickoff event
    926th AMDS Key Spouse kickoff event
    926th Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee Black History Month guest speaker
    926th AMDS Key Spouse kickoff event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Black History Month
    Air Force Reserve Command
    926th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT