Members of the 926th Wing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee stop for a group photo with retired Master Sgt. Rodney Smith Feb. 4, 2023, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The committee invited Smith to speak about Black service members' contributions throughout history in observance of Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2023 17:47
|Photo ID:
|7617702
|VIRIN:
|230204-F-PZ006-033
|Resolution:
|5210x3468
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 926th Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee Black History Month guest speaker [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Lucretia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
