Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    926th AMDS Key Spouse kickoff event [Image 5 of 11]

    926th AMDS Key Spouse kickoff event

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham 

    926th Wing Public Affairs

    The 926th Aerospace Medicine Squadron hosts a burger burn Feb. 4, 2023, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Squadron leaders also took the opportunity to recognize some of their top performers during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 17:47
    Photo ID: 7617697
    VIRIN: 230204-F-PZ006-039
    Resolution: 4472x3578
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 926th AMDS Key Spouse kickoff event [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Lucretia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    926th Diversity, Equity &amp; Inclusion Committee Black History Month guest speaker
    926th Diversity, Equity &amp; Inclusion Committee Black History Month guest speaker
    926th Diversity, Equity &amp; Inclusion Committee Black History Month guest speaker
    926th Diversity, Equity &amp; Inclusion Committee Black History Month guest speaker
    926th AMDS Key Spouse kickoff event
    926th Diversity, Equity &amp; Inclusion Committee Black History Month guest speaker
    926th AMDS Key Spouse kickoff event
    926th AMDS Key Spouse kickoff event
    926th AMDS Key Spouse kickoff event
    926th Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee Black History Month guest speaker
    926th AMDS Key Spouse kickoff event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    AMDS
    926th Wing
    Aerospace Medicine Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT