Retired Master Sgt. Rodney Smith hands a book to Col. Michael Cabral, 926th Wing vice wing commander, during his speaking engagement with the 926th Wing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee Feb. 4, 2023, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The committee invited Smith to speak about the contributions of Black service members throughout history in observance of Black History Month. Cabral said the book would be the first addition to a future-planned diversity library. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)

