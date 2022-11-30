U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Calib Hartline, an Integrated Electronic Systems Technician, manipulates radio equipment dials on the flight deck of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, Jan. 8, 2023. Hartline was one of three maintainers that were recognized for discovering a fault in radio communication systems on all eight aircraft belonging to the 130th. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2023 16:43
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
130th Maintenance Airmen Discover Fault in Aircraft Radio Systems
