130th Maintenance Airmen Discover Fault in Aircraft Radio Systems

From left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adam Hanshew, Master Sgt. Robert Maddy, and Tech. Sgt. Calib Hartline, members of the 130th Airlift Wing Maintenance Group, perform a routine check on radio systems aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, Jan. 8, 2023. The three maintainers recently discovered a fault in these radio communication systems on all eight aircraft belonging to the 130th and were recognized for their efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons)

