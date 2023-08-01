U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Calib Hartline, an Integrated Electronic Systems Technician, manipulates radio equipment dials aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, Jan. 8, 2023. Hartline was one of three maintainers that were recognized for discovering a fault in radio communication systems on all eight aircraft belonging to the 130th. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2023 Date Posted: 02.05.2023 16:43 Photo ID: 7617682 VIRIN: 230108-Z-KF734-0123 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 0 B Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 130th Maintenance Airmen Discover Fault in Aircraft Radio Systems [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kaden Salmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.