    130th Maintenance Airmen Discover Fault in Aircraft Radio Systems [Image 4 of 4]

    130th Maintenance Airmen Discover Fault in Aircraft Radio Systems

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Calib Hartline, an Integrated Electronic Systems Technician, manipulates radio equipment dials aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, Jan. 8, 2023. Hartline was one of three maintainers that were recognized for discovering a fault in radio communication systems on all eight aircraft belonging to the 130th. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons)

    130th Air Wing
    130th AW
    130th AW/PA

