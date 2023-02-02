U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Andrew Hastings, a machine gunner with 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division prepares to conduct a machine gun range during a Division Field Machine Gun Course in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 02, 2023. During this course, entry-level trained machine gunners and advanced leaders focus on improving small unit tactics, increasing knowledge, proficiency and lethality of the machine gun section. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Dmochowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.05.2023 13:07 Photo ID: 7617399 VIRIN: 230202-M-EK611-1542 Resolution: 7225x4819 Size: 20.19 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Division Field Machine Gun Course [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Eric Dmochowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.