Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Division Field Machine Gun Course [Image 7 of 10]

    Division Field Machine Gun Course

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Dmochowski 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Steve Lejko, a machine gunner with 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division fires an M240B machine gun during a Division Field Machine Gun Course in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 02, 2023. During this course, entry-level trained machine gunners and advanced leaders focus on improving small unit tactics, increasing knowledge, proficiency and lethality of the machine gun section. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Dmochowski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 13:07
    Photo ID: 7617396
    VIRIN: 230202-M-EK611-1335
    Resolution: 7159x4979
    Size: 24.79 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Division Field Machine Gun Course [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Eric Dmochowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Division Field Machine Gun Course
    Division Field Machine Gun Course
    Division Field Machine Gun Course
    Division Field Machine Gun Course
    Division Field Machine Gun Course
    Division Field Machine Gun Course
    Division Field Machine Gun Course
    Division Field Machine Gun Course
    Division Field Machine Gun Course
    Division Field Machine Gun Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    M240B
    CAMP LEJEUNE
    MACHINEGUNS
    2dMARDIV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT